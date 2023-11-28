(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has rehired Matthew Lytle as a managing director within its North America technology investment banking team.

“Matt will focus his efforts in enterprise and cloud companies within our innovation economy initiative,” Chris Grose and Pankaj Goel, JPMorgan’s co-heads of technology investment banking in North America, wrote in a memo to staff reviewed by Bloomberg News.

San Francisco-based Lytle was most recently a senior managing director at Leerink Partners, formerly SVB Securities. Several SVB Securities tech bankers left to join Moelis & Co. earlier this year after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Lytle previously held roles including global co-head of internet investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and, before that, was a banker within JPMorgan’s internet and digital media team.

In his new role, Lytle will report to Grose and Goel. A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.

