(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. subpoenaed information from the hedge fund where Jes Staley was once managing partner as part of its lawsuit over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for the bank recently sent a subpoena to Assured Investment Management, the people said. Assured is the successor to BlueMountain Capital, which Staley, 66, joined in 2013 after more than 30 years at JPMorgan, where he rose to become head of private banking.

According to one of the people, the subpoena requests any communications Staley had with Epstein during his time at BlueMountain. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Assured didn’t respond to requests for comment. Staley’s lawyer also didn’t respond to requests for comment.

JPMorgan is facing two lawsuits claiming it benefited from Epstein’s sex-trafficking. The bank, which has denied knowing about Epstein’s conduct, in turn sued Staley in March. It claims his contacts with Epstein, who was a bank client between 1997 and 2013. violated JPMorgan’s policies and argues that he should be responsible for any damages stemming from the two suits.

The bank is also attempting to claw back tens of millions of dollars in compensation it paid to Staley.

His time at BlueMountain, which was co-founded by Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow, has not previously received much attention amid the revelations about his relationship with Epstein. Staley was only at the fund a short time before he became chief executive officer at Barclays Plc in 2015. BlueMountain was acquired and rebranded by Assured Guaranty Ltd in 2019.

Staley stepped down as Barclays CEO in late 2021, after a Financial Conduct Authority inquiry raised questions about exactly how transparent Staley had been with the UK bank about his ties to Epstein.

Staley has long claimed his relationship with Epstein tapered off after he left JPMorgan and completely ceased when he joined Barclays. In April 2015, while he was still at BlueMountain, Staley and his wife briefly visited Epstein’s private island, Little St James, in the US Virgin Islands, Bloomberg has previously reported.

The two suits against JPMorgan, one by an Epstein victim and the other by the USVI, both claim Staley knew about his client’s sex-trafficking and argue that his knowledge should be imputed to his then-employer. A considerable amount of material about Staley’s relationship with Epstein has been disclosed in the litigation, including the contents of some of the 1,200 emails the two men exchanged over the years.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex trafficking in July 2019, but he was found dead in his jail cell a month later.

The cases are USVI v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10904-UA, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan) and Jane Doe 1 v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, 22-cv-10019, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan)

