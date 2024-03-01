Mar 1, 2024
Kenya, Haiti Sign Pact to Send 1,000 Kenya Police to Island
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya and Haiti signed a pact that will enable the East African nation to send 1,000 police officers to the island as part of a bid by donors to stop the country’s slide deeper into lawlessness.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henri and President William Ruto “have also discussed the next steps to enable the fast-tracking of the deployment,” the Kenyan leader said in a statement Friday.
The cabinet and National Security Council in Nairobi first approved the deployment in October, a decision unanimously endorsed by Kenyan lawmakers a month later. Kenya’s high court temporarily blocked the plan, saying such a deployment would be unconstitutional.
The UN Security Council approved the mission in October in a bid to help Haiti’s overwhelmed police force confront rampant gang violence that has pushed the country deeper into chaos. The nation was rattled by anti-government protests in February that have left at least six dead and large swathes of the nation paralyzed.
Read more: US to Push Haiti Donors for Faster Police Deployment Amid Crisis
--With assistance from David Herbling.
