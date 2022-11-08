(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners are nearing a deal for Vodafone Plc’s listed towers arm, providing a rare bright spot for dealmakers in an otherwise slow market, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity consortium could announce a deal for a stake in Frankfurt-listed Vantage Towers AG as soon as Wednesday, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Vantage shares closed 2.5% higher on Tuesday, giving the company a market value of €14.8 billion ($14.9 billion). Vodafone’s stock ended the day up 1.5% in London.

Vodafone holds 82% of the towers group. The British carrier’s Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said in February that it could sell down part of its stake while retaining “co-control.”

KKR and GIP have been competing with a host of other financial and strategic bidders for Vantage, including a consortium of Spanish telecommunications group Cellnex Telecom SA and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte.

While talks are advanced, they could still be delayed or fall apart, they said. Spokespeople for KKR, Cellnex, Vodafone and Vantage declined to comment, while a representative for GIP didn’t immediately comment.

Network towers are helping dealmakers defy a near-30% slowdown in global mergers and acquisitions activity this year. Telecom operators are shifting the assets to help raise funds for fiber-optic rollouts and wireless upgrades, and are finding willing buyers in the form of investment firms seeking predictable returns in volatile markets.

Bloomberg News reported this week that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is among suitors weighing a final bid for network towers being sold by Qatari telecom firm Ooredoo QPSC that could be valued at as much as $5 billion. And in Europe, private equity firm EQT AB is seen as the frontrunner to acquire a stake in French tower owner TDF.

Earlier this year, KKR and GIP missed out an investment in Deutsche Telekom AG’s tower business, with a stake eventually being sold to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and DigitalBridge Group Inc.

