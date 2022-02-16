LA Keeps Indoor-Masking Mandate as Most of California Drops Rule

(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles County, home to about 10 million people and the second-largest U.S. city, will still require people to wear masks indoors as infections decline from a peak but remain elevated.

In most of the rest of California, the indoor masking mandate was lifted on Wednesday. LA County, along with a handful of others including Santa Clara and Mendocino, announced they’ll keep local indoor mask rules probably at least for the next few weeks.

The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in LA County has dropped by more than half to about 2,000 since the height of the omicron-fueled surge in mid-January.

Amid the drop in cases, LA County health officials eased some restrictions on Wednesday, lifting the obligation for people to wear masks outdoors, including at public schools, child-care centers and mega-events at places like the Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium.

The county has entered a post-surge period of the pandemic, according to a statement from LA County of Public Health.

Disneyland, in Anaheim, California, said it plans to lift the masking requirement for vaccinated guests from Thursday.

