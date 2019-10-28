(Bloomberg) -- A brush fire that’s burned more than 400 acres north of Santa Monica prompted evacuations Monday morning in the Greater Los Angeles area.

The Getty Fire erupted a little before 2 a.m. local time on Monday west of Interstate 405, and remains a “very dynamic situation,” according to a notice of the Los Angeles fire department’s website at 5:10 a.m.

The mandatory evacuations affected residents including Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James, who said he struggled to find housing for his family immediately after the order to leave.

Wildfires in California have left millions in the dark as utilities shut down power grids to prevent additional ignitions from electricity lines as strong, dry winds leave the state vulnerable to damages.

