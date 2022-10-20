(Bloomberg) -- LIV Golf is looking to produce a documentary series akin to Formula 1: Drive to Survive, even as its search for a traditional broadcast TV partner fails to gain traction.

The Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour that’s lured some of the world’s best players is seeking partners to produce and broadcast a show featuring its stars in an effort to deepen fan engagement, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not be identified discussing the plans.

Representatives for LIV Golf have approached production companies and would then shop any potential show to a streaming service or TV network. The efforts have not yet resulted in a deal. A spokeswoman for LIV declined to comment.

Drive to Survive, which airs on Netflix, is part of a growing line-up of reality-based sports shows. Almost every league is trying to make its own version of the series, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at drivers, managers and team owners. Networks like that they can capitalize on fan interest without paying big fees for live events. Netflix Inc. is already working on a show about the PGA Tour, as well as one featuring tennis players in the four Grand Slams, the ATP and WTA tours.

Golfers including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are among a large group of players who defected from the incumbent PGA Tour after signing with LIV. The moves set up an antitrust battle between the two organizations.

LIV has been looking for a partner to broadcast its tournaments. Many of the major US networks -- CBS, NBC and ESPN -- already have long-term contracts with the PGA Tour. Amazon.com Inc. isn’t interested in streaming LIV Golf, Bloomberg has reported, nor is Apple Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal.

