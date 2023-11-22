(Bloomberg) -- A loan secured against a City of London office building mostly rented to WeWork is being sold at a discount.

The lender, Bank of Ireland Group Plc, is seeking bids for a £104 million ($130 million) loan to Hana Alternative Asset Management, the South Korean investment firm that owns No. 1 Poultry, people with knowledge of the process said. It appointed Eastdil Secured to advise on the sale, the people added, asking not to be identified as the process is private.

The sale of the loan exposes the fault lines in London’s office market that have been created by soaring interest rates, the steep costs of renovating older, less environmentally friendly buildings and WeWork’s bankruptcy.

Hana purchased the 150,000 square-foot office building, which sits opposite the Bank of England and is made in striped pink and yellow stone, for £182 million in 2018. It was valued at £142.4 million in 2020, breaching the terms of the Bank of Ireland loan and forcing Hana to inject fresh capital. The valuation has since fallen further.

Hana “is working with local managers and advisers to normalize local assets and is working closely with local counterparts on refinancing,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. Spokespeople for Bank of Ireland and Eastdil Secured declined to comment.

Earlier this year Hana invited brokers to pitch for a role in advising on a potential refinancing and sale, but it has yet to secure a deal.

Flexible office operator WeWork, which filed for bankruptcy in New York earlier this month, is already terminating many of its leases in the US. In October, Helical Plc forfeited individual leases for the six floors let to WeWork in the City of London after rent wasn’t paid.

The weak market is particularly problematic for many of the Korean investors that plowed cash into London offices in the years before the pandemic. In 2019, Korean firms were second only to the US in providing external investment in European commercial real estate, according to data from MSCI Real Assets. Many of the buildings purchased were large blocks in the City of London or Paris’s La Defense district, both of which have seen vacancy rates rise and values fall.

Other large landlords in London have also reported falling valuations this month, including Great Portland Estates Plc and British Land Co. In the case of Land Securities Group Plc, the firm marked down the value of its City of London offices by 9.3% in six months through September. Helical Plc, another property manager thats facing the departure of WeWork from one of its properties, marked down its portfolio by 11.8%, according to a statement Wednesday.

--With assistance from Daedo Kim and Jack Sidders.

