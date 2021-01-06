(Bloomberg) -- London hospitals could run out of beds for patients in need of intensive care within two weeks as the number of Covid-19 cases soars, news service HSJ reported, citing a presentation by NHS England.

The briefing forecast a deficit of about 400 intensive care beds in the best scenario and 945 in the worst case, according to the report. Public hospitals in London had an “unmitigated surplus” of just 46 beds in intensive care units on Tuesday, HSJ reported, citing the presentation by NHS England London Regional Medical Director Vin Diwakar on Wednesday afternoon.

Hospitals have opened hundreds of critical care beds and plan to open more, including the London Nightingale hospital, Diwakar says in statement to publication

Options that have been floated include very significantly reducing the number of non-covid patients by cancelling more elective work and/or sending those patients to other regions or private providers, in the capital or elsewhere

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.