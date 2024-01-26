(Bloomberg) -- Lonza Group AG shares rose the most ever after the Swiss maker of drug ingredients reported better-than-expected earnings and named Jean-Marc Huet as its new chairman.

The stock soared as much as 14% Friday after the company maintained its guidance through 2028.

Huet, who currently chairs Heineken NV and formerly was chief financial officer of Unilever, will start in the post in May when Albert Baehny gives up that role, Lonza said Friday. The company is still looking for a new CEO.

Lonza is trying to readjust to life after the pandemic, when business was boosted by a supply agreement with Moderna to produce its Covid vaccine. As demand for shots waned, the supplier for the pharmaceutical industry cut its earnings guidance in July and later in October.

Baehny has been filling in as interim CEO after Pierre-Alain Ruffieux resigned in September, the third surprise CEO departure in about five years.

