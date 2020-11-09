Lowe’s Is Said to Be in Talks to Acquire HD Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. is in preliminary talks to buy building products distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Talks are ongoing, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, the people said.

It’s unclear if HD Supply is talking to other suitors.

Representatives for HD Supply and Lowe’s didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

HD Supply rose 0.6% to close at $43.75 in New York on Monday, giving the company a market value of about $7.1 billion.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.