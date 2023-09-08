(Bloomberg) -- Aman Group, which operates some of the world’s most expensive hotels, secured a $360 million investment from a group including a United Arab Emirates wealth fund and an investment firm backed by an influential member of that nation’s royal family.

The investment values Aman, run by Chief Executive Officer Vlad Doronin, at $3 billion, the hospitality firm said Friday in a statement. The fresh funds come from a group that includes a unit of Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Alpha Wave Ventures, a private equity fund co-managed by US firm Alpha Wave Global and Chimera Capital — part of a business empire overseen by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed.

Aman, which has 34 hotels across 20 countries, secured a $900 million investment last year from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Cain International.

“The validation of Aman’s strategy by prominent investors in regions where we have considerable expansion planned enables us to leverage the extraordinary potential of the Aman brand and accelerate the pipeline to deliver sustainable growth,” Doronin said in the statement.

