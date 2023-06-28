Pilots at Lynx Air intend to open negotiations on its first collective agreement.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents roughly 110 pilots at the low-cost carrier, said it hopes to earn a similar contract to other pilots in its union.

“Our goal is to reach a fair contract that recognizes our pilots’ important role in growing the company successfully,” acting Lynx Air Master Executive Council chair Capt. Randall Hulkenberg said in a news release Wednesday.

“As management works to make our airline a choice for passengers, we need a contract that provides improvements to job security, work-life balance, and compensation to make Lynx Air a choice for pilots too.”

Last month, WestJet pilots earned a 24-per-cent raise over four years following a last-minute deal with management, while Air Canada pilots are set to begin their own contract talks later this summer after invoking a clause to end their 10-year deal. 

Lynx Air has not responded to a request for comment.