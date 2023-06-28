Air Canada pilots move ahead with contract talks following deals between United, WestJet and pilots

Pilots at Lynx Air intend to open negotiations on its first collective agreement.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents roughly 110 pilots at the low-cost carrier, said it hopes to earn a similar contract to other pilots in its union.

“Our goal is to reach a fair contract that recognizes our pilots’ important role in growing the company successfully,” acting Lynx Air Master Executive Council chair Capt. Randall Hulkenberg said in a news release Wednesday.

“As management works to make our airline a choice for passengers, we need a contract that provides improvements to job security, work-life balance, and compensation to make Lynx Air a choice for pilots too.”

Last month, WestJet pilots earned a 24-per-cent raise over four years following a last-minute deal with management, while Air Canada pilots are set to begin their own contract talks later this summer after invoking a clause to end their 10-year deal.

Lynx Air has not responded to a request for comment.