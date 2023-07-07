(Bloomberg) -- Michael Usi, a Malawian cabinet minister with responsibility for the environment, said he has ordered a review of all carbon credit projects in the country.

Usi’s comments come after Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera on June 23 announced the creation of a government agency to oversee the trade and marketing of the offsets in the country.

“Those projects which started a long time ago must be revisited,” Usi said at a conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, on Friday.

Malawi has joined Zimbabwe and Kenya in seeking to regulate the production and trade of carbon credits with those nations saying the government and local communities aren’t deriving enough benefit from the industry.

Zimbabwe in May ordered that all programs be scrapped and then be renegotiated with the government, with a view to giving the state 50% of the revenue.

Malawi has yet to decide how much it will demand, Usi said in a later interview.

“I do not want to commit to any percentage at this time, but we will go for the highest possible,” he said.

A single carbon credit represents a ton of climate-warming carbon dioxide or its equivalent that’s either removed or prevented from entering the atmosphere. The credits are bought by companies to offset their greenhouse gas emissions as tighter legislation forces them to do more to slow global warming.

The global trade in carbon offsets is projected to grow to as much as $1 trillion within 15 years from $2 billion now, according to estimates from BloombergNEF.

(Updates with minister’s comments on revenue split in sixth and seventh paragraphs)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.