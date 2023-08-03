(Bloomberg) -- Fourteen people were injured after a man drove a car onto a pedestrian walkway and went on a stabbing rampage at a department store near Seoul, Yonhap News reported, citing police.

The police arrested the 22-year old suspect on Thursday after receiving a report that a man was stabbing people at the department store in the affluent Bundang district just South of Seoul at 5:59 p.m., according to Yonhap. Nine people were stabbed by the attacker, with eight of them in critical condition. Five others were hit by the car before the rampage, with two of them suffering serious injuries.

The suspect is employed in the delivery industry and he was diagnosed with schizophrenic personality disorder through psychiatric treatment 2-3 years ago, Yonhap reported.

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to take “ultra-strong” response mobilizing police, Yonhap News said in a separate report.

