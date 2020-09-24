Mnuchin expects to resume talks with Pelosi on new stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to resume talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to work on a compromise for a new round of stimulus for the U.S. economy, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Word of possible new negotiations came as Mnuchin told a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Thursday that a targeted pandemic relief package is “still needed.”

“If the Democrats are willing to sit down, I’m willing to sit down anytime for bipartisan legislation, let’s pass something quickly,” Mnuchin said.

A senior House Democratic official familiar with the situation said Thursday that the agreement on a separate temporary funding bill to keep the government running may provide an opening for negotiations, which had been stalled since early August. That stopgap legislation has been passed by the House and is expected to get final approval from the Senate next week.

Fox News first reported on Mnuchin’s plans to resume talks.