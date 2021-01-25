Modi to Spend $41 Billion to Ensure Piped Water for All Indians

(Bloomberg) -- India plans to spend 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) to ensure tap water is delivered to every household in the next five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb.1 as part of the government’s budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal is not public

The government plans to improve availability of water, modernize sewage treatment plants and better utilize country’s water resources, the people said

It will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission

A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment

