(Bloomberg) -- Intuitive Machines Inc. topped Wall Street’s sales expectations for last quarter, another boost for the company that recently gained fame for landing a spacecraft on the moon.

Revenue was $30.6 million for the three-month period ending Dec. 31, the company said Thursday in a statement. That compared with the average $24.7 million predicted in three analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company lost $2.95 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the quarter, which ended before the lunar mission.

Intuitive Machines said its cash balance rose to $54.6 million as of March 1 after an institutional investor exercised warrants. Chief Executive Officer Steve Altemus said on a call with investors that the firm had “sufficient capital on the balance sheet to get us through 2024.”

The company’s shares rose 4.8% as of 9:42 a.m. Thursday in New York, giving it a market value of $567 million. The stock gained 119% this year through Wednesday, boosted by a surge following its moon landing.

Intuitive Machines made history Feb. 22 when the company’s robotic lander reached the moon, the first time a US-made spacecraft touched down softly on the lunar surface since NASA’s Apollo era roughly 50 years ago. The feat also marked the first time a vehicle produced by a commercial company made it to the surface of the moon in one piece.

The landing wasn’t flawless. As it neared the surface, Intuitive Machines’ vehicle came in too fast sideways and ended up tipping over and landing on its side. The orientation limited the mission’s timeline and the spacecraft went into hibernation earlier than planned.

Intuitive Machines holds contracts with NASA for two upcoming lunar missions with the company’s robotic Nova-C landers. The second flight, IM-2, is still targeted to launch in late 2024, though the company is making adjustments ahead of the flight that could impact the date, Altemus said on the call.

