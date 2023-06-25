(Bloomberg) -- More major Chinese electric vehicle makers are eyeing Thailand as a manufacturing and distribution base to neighboring economies, according to the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Prospects are backed by recent investment incentives in the kingdom for Chinese automakers, and investments are pouring in, the chamber’s Chairman Narongsak Putthapornmongkol said Sunday.

China’s Hozon New Energy Automobile Co. will start production in Thailand to sell to Southeast Asia in 2024, becoming the latest EV maker to begin building a supply chain in the region’s top auto-manufacturing hub.

Chongqing Changan Automobile and GAC Aion have also announced plans to invest a total of 16.2 billion baht ($470 million) in EV production facilities in the country. Great Wall Motor and BYD Co. have already established production plants in eastern Rayong province.

“EV is the most trailblazing industry right now as seen through investments from MG, Great Wall Motor and BYD,” Narongsak said.

The chamber is hosting the 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Conference in Bangkok from June 24-26. About 4,000 entrepreneurs from 50 countries are attending. Li Chuyuan, chairman of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings, and Hui Yuan, chairman of Xiao i Corporation are among prominent Chinese businessmen participating in the event.

Thailand saw foreign investment applications more than double to 155.3 billion baht in the three months through March from a year ago, led by companies from South Korea, Singapore and China, according to the nation’s Board of Investment.

Chinese firms sought to invest 25 billion baht during the period, up 87% from a year ago, in industries such as battery production, electronics, petrochemicals and solar cell, data showed.

WHA Corp., Thailand’s largest industrial estate developer, expects a pick-up in Chinese investors with demand coming from companies setting up units to manufacture EVs, automobile parts and electronics, according to Chief Executive Officer Jareeporn Jarukornsakul.

Daily minimum wages should be raised because of higher costs of living, but the hike shouldn’t exceed comparable salaries in neighboring countries considered as Thailand’s competitors, said Narongsak.

A coalition of Thai pro-democracy parties led by progressive Move Forward Party, which is seeking to form a new government after sweeping the May 14 elections, plans to raise minimum wages in line with inflation and economic growth.

