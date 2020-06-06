TORONTO -- Hundreds of anti-racism demonstrators are marching from Toronto's city hall up a main street, taking a knee in silence outside a courthouse.

The march is one of several events expected to take place across Canada today to protest violence against black people.

They're the latest in a series of protests following the release of a video showing a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd fell still and died, the officer's knee still on him.

At one of two demonstrations in Toronto, cars honked in support as they passed the people kneeling outside of the Superior courthouse and the U.S. consulate, which are across the street from each other.

The protesters marched up University Avenue, where people held signs saying "black lives matter," "stop killing us" and "no justice, no peace."

Events are also planned today in several other Ontario cities including Niagara Falls, where the Whirlpool Bridge to the United States will close Saturday to all but essential traffic so demonstrators can protest.

Another event on Friday drew thousands of demonstrators, who marched peacefully to city hall chanting "black lives matter" and "I can't breathe."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said that he was glad Friday's event was peaceful and hopes Saturday's will be as well.

"The message from those protesters is we simply have to involve every person and every effort to wipe out anti-black racism, anti-Indigenous racism, racism and discrimination of any kind in this city, and make it the most inclusive city in the world," he said Saturday.

"That's the message that has been heard loud and clear."

Meanwhile, organizers of a Montreal event scheduled for Sunday told police today they were rescinding an invitation to police chief Sylvain Caron to attend after some groups opposed his presence.

Montreal police say in a statement posted to social media they respect the organizers' decision and it doesn't change commitments the force has made to review measures when it comes to street checks.

Toronto's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, noted Friday that there are risks associated with demonstrating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and encouraged participants to take extra precautions.

She said protesters should make sure they maintain a two-metre physical distance with one another, and wear a mask or other face coverings if that's not possible.

De Villa also said protesters should carry signs and drums rather than shouting to minimize droplets in the air that could potentially spread the virus