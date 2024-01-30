(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley analysts are turning bullish on major US banks on expectations that pending regulatory changes for higher capital levels will be less onerous than the current proposal, opening the door for an increase in buybacks.

The analysts, led by Betsy Graseck, raised their recommendation on Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. to overweight and upgraded the large-cap banking group to attractive, according to a Tuesday note. Shares of the major lenders rose on Tuesday, outperforming the broader market.

The signature bank capital overhaul of Michael Barr, vice chair for supervision at the US Federal Reserve, was unveiled in July and came to be known as the Basel 3 Endgame, requiring the biggest lenders to increase the amount of capital they set aside by almost 20%. Facing large opposition from within the Fed and banks, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Barr is open to make concessions.

“Reading the tea leaves, it looks like Basel Endgame will be lightened up,” the analysts wrote. “This opens the door for a significant increase in buybacks, as large cap banks have the highest excess capital levels ever.”

Following the ratings changes, Citi shares gained 5.5% for its best day since March, and Goldman rose 1.7%. Bank of America advanced 3.5%. A sector gauge was higher by 0.9%, outperforming the S&P 500 on the day.

The Morgan Stanley analysts also upgraded Bank of New York Mellon Corp. to equalweight from underweight and downgraded Northern Trust Corp. to underweight from equalweight, due to valuation.

The biggest US banks have built a fortress $154 billion of excess capital above their current requirements to offset potential headwinds. The final rule could be less onerous than the proposal, and with over four years until full implementation, banks have time to take mitigating actions, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Arnold Kakuda and Nick Beckwith wrote in a note last week.

The Morgan Stanley analysts also pointed to a rebound in capital markets activity, such as mergers and acquisitions, as a key positive for the large bank stocks as well.

“Capital market activity is improving, and we expect will continue to improve and accelerate,” Graseck said by phone on Tuesday afternoon.

--With assistance from James Cone.

(Updates to add latest trading throughout, chart and additional commentary from the analyst.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.