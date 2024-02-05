MorphoSys Surges on Report Novartis Is in Talks to Buy Drugmaker

(Bloomberg) -- MorphoSys AG shares surged after a report that Novartis AG is in advanced talks to buy the German maker of cancer treatments.

The stock rose as much as 35% Monday to the highest level in more than two years following the Reuters report. The newswire said Novartis is better placed than Incyte Corp., which has also shown interest in the purchase.

Novartis is emerging from a reorganization by Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan, who cut jobs and spun off units to focus the company more narrowly on specific diseases with high growth potential. The Swiss company is keeping its sights on acquisition targets of $5 billion or less, Narasimhan told Bloomberg TV last week.

Including the gain in the shares Monday, MorphoSys has a market value of more than €2 billion ($2.1 billion).

A Novartis spokeswoman declined to comment. Media representatives for MorphoSys didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Novartis shares traded 0.7% higher in Zurich.

Last year MorphoSys plunged after a key experimental medicine delivered mixed results in a crucial late-stage trial, raising questions about the drug’s prospects.

The drug, called pelabresib, met the study’s top goal by reducing the spleen volume of patients with myelofibrosis, a rare form of bone marrow cancer. But it failed to impress on some secondary study objectives, creating uncertainty about the drug’s prospects.

MorphoSys has been banking on this new drug’s success after experiencing sluggish growth of the company’s main existing therapy, the cancer drug Monjuvi.

The stock has rallied in recent weeks as investors reconsidered the company’s prospects, more than doubling from its November lows.

