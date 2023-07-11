{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Jul 11, 2023

    MTY Food Group reports Q2 profit up from year ago, acquisitions help boost revenue

    The Canadian Press

    'So far, so good' for food court franchisees amid inflation: MTY Group CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MTY Food Group Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as acquisitions helped boost revenue.

    The restaurant franchisor and operator says its net income attributable to owners totalled $30.4 million or $1.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31, up from $28.6 million or $1.17 per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue for the quarter was $305.2 million, up from $162.5 million in the same quarter last year.

    MTY says the main contributors to revenue growth were its acquisitions of BBQ Holdings, Wetzel's Pretzels, and Sauce Pizza and Wine.

    Overall, same-store sales in the quarter were up five per cent year-over-year.

    Same-store sales in Canada rose six per cent, while the U.S. saw a four per cent gain and its international operations added two per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.