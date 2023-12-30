16m ago
N. Korea Aims to Launch 3 More Spy Satellites in 2024: Yonhap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea aims to launch three additional spy satellites next year, Yonhap reports, citing the state run Korean Central News Agency.
- The goal is “based on the experience of successfully launching and operating the first spy satelite in 2023 in the space development sector,” the KCNA said
- North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un introduced the goal as he finished the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea
