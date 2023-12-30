(Bloomberg) -- North Korea aims to launch three additional spy satellites next year, Yonhap reports, citing the state run Korean Central News Agency. 

  • The goal is “based on the experience of successfully launching and operating the first spy satelite in 2023 in the space development sector,” the KCNA said
  • North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un introduced the goal as he finished the plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea

