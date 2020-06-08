Nearly half of small firms now open, but only 15% see sales return to normal: CFIB

Many small business owners say they can't make June rent without further help: CFIB

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease up across the provinces, nearly half (44 per cent) of Canada’s small businesses are now fully open, up from 38 per cent two weeks ago, according to a new survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). However, only 15 per cent of small firms are reporting their sales as returned to normal.

The survey results, published Monday, reveal strong provincial differences, with New Brunswick (59 per cent) and Alberta (54 per cent) seeing the largest share of open businesses, while Newfoundland and Labrador (24 per cent) lags the rest of the country.

Small businesses were hit particularly hard by lockdowns across the country, and while most provinces have reopened, the recovery is uneven throughout different sectors.

“I am deeply worried about the future of businesses in sectors like transportation, health and social services, arts and recreation and restaurants/hospitality.” Dan Kelly, CFIB’s president, said in a release.

While nearly half (44 per cent) of retailers and personal service companies have opened their doors, businesses in the hospitality and arts and recreation sectors are seeing a slower recovery. Only 13 per cent of restaurants and 21 per cent arts and recreation have opened fully, while personal services like hairdressers and nail salons remain closed in most provinces.

“For many, recovery is another question as just opening your doors does not guarantee your customers will return," said Kelly. "Our main street businesses will need a lot more support, both from government and from consumers, before the crisis is behind them."

Results are based on 3,883 online responses from CFIB members starting June 5 2020.

