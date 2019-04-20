(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. signed a three-project deal with artist Beyonce Knowles-Carter worth $60 million, Variety reported Friday, citing unidentified people familiar.

The first of the projects is “Homecoming,” which premiered on April 17 and cost around $20 million, Variety said.

A representative for the artist, popularly known as Beyonce, didn’t respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

Netflix declined to comment to Variety. An unidentified Netflix executive has disputed the financial terms of the deal to the magazine.

NOTE: Beyonce Film Transcends Netflix’s Fyre, Planet Buzz: TickerTags

To contact the reporter on this story: Niluksi Koswanage in Singapore at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.