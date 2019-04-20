8h ago
Netflix Lands Deal With Beyonce Worth $60 Million: Variety
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. signed a three-project deal with artist Beyonce Knowles-Carter worth $60 million, Variety reported Friday, citing unidentified people familiar.
- The first of the projects is “Homecoming,” which premiered on April 17 and cost around $20 million, Variety said.
- A representative for the artist, popularly known as Beyonce, didn’t respond to Variety’s requests for comment.
- Netflix declined to comment to Variety. An unidentified Netflix executive has disputed the financial terms of the deal to the magazine.
- NOTE: Beyonce Film Transcends Netflix’s Fyre, Planet Buzz: TickerTags
