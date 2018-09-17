(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. won the most Emmy awards of any TV network Monday night, capping a sudden and dramatic rise to the top of the entertainment industry for a company that got its start as a DVD-by-mail operation.

Netflix earned seven awards during the prime-time presentation of Emmys and 23 overall, both records for the streaming giant. Its biggest prizes came for “The Crown,’’ a period drama about the British royal family, and “Godless,’’ a Western miniseries.

Even as it hit a new high, Netflix was denied the industry’s top honors: It failed to win a prize in any of the three most prestigious categories, losing out to rivals HBO, FX and Amazon.com Inc. HBO, now part of AT&T Inc., won the outstanding drama award for “Game of Thrones,’’ the third time in four years the show has claimed that prize. HBO also tied Netflix for the most Emmys in total, with 23.

The results at the TV industry’s biggest awards show reflect the heightened competition between the traditional TV companies, represented by HBO and FX, and the streaming services. Amazon also made inroads at the event, picking up key awards for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

