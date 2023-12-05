Dec 5, 2023
New NDP government in Manitoba faces ballooning deficit, now forecast at $1.6 billion
The Canadian Press
Feds deficit for fiscal year slightly lower than projected: panel
The Manitoba government's deficit has shot up sharply, due to a combination of higher spending and lower revenues.
The deficit this year, originally pegged at $363 million, is now forecast to end up at $1.6 billion.
A fiscal update from the Finance department says revenues are well below projected levels, due in part to losses at Manitoba Hydro.
The Crown-owned utility was expecting a profit this year, but changed its outlook to a loss after a dry summer reduced power-generating water levels.
On the spending side, expenses are running higher, driven in part by inflation, new health-care costs and recent collective agreements in the public sector.
There are also signs of a weaker economy, as personal and corporate income taxes are lower than expected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.