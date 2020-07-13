58m ago
NordStar raises bid for Torstar to $60 million days after rival offer
The Canadian Press
TORONTO - A Canadian investment firm attempting to purchase Torstar Corp. has upped its bid in response to a rival offer for the media conglomerate.
NordStar Capital LP has amended its agreement to purchase the owner of the Toronto Star and other community newspapers, saying it will now pay $60 million instead of the initially agreed-upon $52 million.
Its offer of 74 cents per share is a 17.5 per cent increase over its earlier price of 63 cents per share.
NordStar, a firm run by businessmen Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove, intends to take Torstar private.
Torstar confirmed earlier this week that it had received a potentially superior second offer, which it said was unsolicited.
Rivett and Bitove previously said they had no plans to increase their bid in response.
In a written statement, Bitove said he and his partners feel they are “best able to ensure a future for world-class journalists and world-class journalism befitting the Star's storied history.”
“This was not an opportunity we were going to let pass,” he wrote.
Shareholders will vote on the transaction at a meeting set for July 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2020.
