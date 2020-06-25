(Bloomberg) -- Norway is continuing to ease travel restrictions to and from the rest of Europe, but is still recommending that its citizens avoid areas with high Covid-19 rates, including neighboring Sweden.

The Nordic country is planning to open its borders to residents of the European Economic Area and the Schengen area from July 15, provided they come from a country that fulfills a series of contagion criteria. The government will also lift its advice against traveling to those countries and related quarantine rules, according to a statement.

The list of eligible destinations is due to be announced on July 10 and updated every two weeks.

A similar procedure is in place in Denmark, which on Thursday maintained its advice against travel to Sweden, Portugal and the U.K.

