(Bloomberg) -- New York City joined a growing chorus of states and cities suing social media companies over claims that their platforms are fueling a mental-health crisis among teens, alleging that Meta Platforms and others exploit children and adolescents.

The city filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in California state court in Los Angeles against Meta, its Facebook and Instagram platforms; TikTok Inc. and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd.; and Google LLC and its YouTube platform.

