(Bloomberg) -- A top Houston oil broker accused of rape in Kentucky pled down in state court to a misdemeanor charge of physical harassment.

Javier Loya, co-chief executive of Houston-based commodities brokerage OTC Global Holdings LP, was charged in August with one count of rape in the first degree and six charges of sexual assault. Those charges were dropped Monday as part of a plea agreement with Loya, who will instead pay a $100 fine to avoid serving 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge, Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith said. Loya is barred from contacting the victims for two years, at which point the offense will be removed from his criminal record.

The agreement brings an end to the case against Loya, who faced criminal charges related to the events of a poker night almost two years ago, when Loya hired models to work a party at his Victorian-style mansion in Louisville.

At the hearing Monday, the alleged victims declared their opposition to the plea deal, calling it a slap on the wrist.

“With this resolution, Mr. Loya will focus on family and a return to normality,” according to a statement from Loya’s attorney Andrew J. Sarne.

Loya was also represented by high profile attorney Donna Rotunno, who also represented movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and criminal defense attorneys Rob Eggert and Scott Cox.

OTC is one of the world’s largest commodity brokerages and handles almost half of the US market for propane, according to its website.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.