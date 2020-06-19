(Bloomberg) -- Oil exploration shrank for a 14th straight week in U.S. fields amid weak crude prices and skepticism about a recovery in energy demand.

Drillers idled 10 oil rigs in onshore U.S. fields this week, bringing the total to 189, according to data released Friday by Baker Hughes Co. Despite this week’s rise in crude prices to a three-month high around $40 a barrel, they still are more than 35% below the January high.

The rig tally, a widely watched data point that signals future production trends, dropped below 200 last week for the first time in more than a decade. Rather than drill new wells, some companies such as Continental Resources Inc. plan to restart output that was suspended as crude prices tanked earlier this year.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.