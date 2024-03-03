(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the highest level this year after OPEC+ extended its production cuts to stave off a global crude surplus.

Brent futures traded near $84 a barrel after rising 2% on Friday. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was close to $80, having breached the psychological level on Friday for the first time since November. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies prolonged their 2 million-barrel-a-day reduction by three months to the end of June.

Traders and analysts had widely expected the extension, seeing it as necessary to offset a seasonal lull in demand and soaring output from other producers. The latest cuts will be “returned gradually subject to market conditions,” OPEC’s Secretariat said in a statement.

Crude has been on a slow-but-steady ascent this year, as widening timespreads signaled tighter physical conditions and attacks on ships in the Red Sea added to transport costs. Still, a pushback in the timeline for when the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates, strong production from outside OPEC+ and a shaky Chinese demand outlook have capped gains.

The gradual rally has flushed hedge funds’ short positions out of the market. Money managers’ combined short bets against Brent and WTI are at the lowest since October, data from ICE Futures Europe and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. Trading volumes have also been high, with over 15,000 lots traded on each benchmark in the session’s first half hour on Monday.

