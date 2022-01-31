One Year After Coup, U.S. Will Slap New Sanctions on Myanmar

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to issue fresh sanctions Monday against Myanmar, a person familiar with the matter said, marking one year since the military seized control of the government in a coup.

The move -- which the person familiar spoke about on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement -- is the latest step for the U.S., which has led international sanctions against the regime while supporting diplomatic efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Asean has struggled to get the military government to stick to a five-point consensus agreed to last year that includes stopping conflict with civilians.

Myanmar’s generals -- led by coup leader-turned-premier Min Aung Hlaing -- have struggled to suppress armed resistance from ethnic militias and pro-democracy forces since overthrowing the country’s civilian government. A widespread disobedience movement has partly paralyzed the economy while foreign investors, mostly Western, exited the country.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in December the U.S. was weighing new sanctions against the junta. The U.S. was also “actively looking” at whether the Myanmar government’s actions toward the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority should be labeled “genocide.” A 2018 United Nations report said Myanmar’s top generals should be investigated and prosecuted for committing genocide and war crimes against the minority population.

Some 1,500 protesters have been killed since the military takeover, and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing six years in prison with more court verdicts to come. Rising food prices and joblessness may also leave nearly half the country’s 55 million population living below the national poverty line by early 2022.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.