Ontario plans to invest $3 billion into creating an arm’s-length infrastructure bank with a mandate to help build major projects in affordable housing, health care and transportation.

The government of Canada’s largest province will announce the proposed Ontario Infrastructure Bank on Thursday, according to a senior official familiar with the plan. The provincial government wants to use the bank to attract private money from institutions such as pensions and insurance funds.

Ontario itself is home to a number of large global investors in infrastructure, including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and Brookfield Corp.

The bank’s initial focus will be on sectors including long-term care facilities, energy, housing, municipal infrastructure and transportation. The idea is to use the government cash to reduce the risk of certain projects, attracting more private capital.

The new agency will operate at arm’s length from the government, led by a board of directors that will appoint a management team to make investment decisions, said the official, who spoke on condition they not be identified.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to announce the plans when he delivers an update on the province’s financial condition on Thursday. A spokesperson for Bethlenfalvy declined to comment.

The Ontario initiative would follow a similar model to that of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau established in 2017 with a $35 billion budget. The federal initiative has faced criticism for its failure to pull in enough private capital or quickly get projects funded and completed. A parliamentary committee recommended scrapping it.

Over the past two years, the CIB has made investments at a faster pace and, in a September update, said it had so far committed $10 billion to 48 projects.

National infrastructure banks, some with a specific focus such as sustainability, have also been established in other countries, including the UK and Australia.

Ontario’s population of 15.6 million is growing at a “near-record” rate, according to Desjardins. Faced with an acute housing shortage and affordability crisis, the province has set a goal of building 1.5 million new homes by 2031.

Premier Doug Ford’s government in September reversed a contentious plan to allow development on environmentally protected lands around Toronto.