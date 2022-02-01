47m ago
Peru Finance Minister Francke Steps Down Amid Cabinet Overhaul
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Peru Finance Minister Pedro Francke resigned from his position as President Pedro Castillo makes changes to the cabinet amid an escalating political crisis.
Francke announced his departure on Twitter on Tuesday, thanking the president and wishing that the new cabinet remains “committed to strengthening the fight against corruption.”
