Petro Says He Will Renegotiate Colombia’s Debt With IMF

(Bloomberg) -- President Gustavo Petro said on Thursday that he will negotiate to extend the terms of Colombia’s debt with the International Monetary Fund.

Petro said the renegotiation would open “a larger financing space” for social spending and improve the country’s debt profile from a rally in the Northwestern department of Antioquia, without adding any details.

In 2020, the Colombian government withdrew $5.4 billion as part of a flexible credit line arrangement during the coronavirus pandemic. The country transferred $622 million in March to the institution, the first of eight scheduled repayments.

