(Bloomberg) -- Phil Falcone’s former housekeeper says he didn’t pay her what she was owed, claiming she spent as many as 98 hours a week cleaning up after the former hedge fund manager, his wife, four dogs and an incontinent pet pig named Porky.

Lazo claims she was paid $25 per hour to clean their Manhattan apartment and Southampton home, by cash or check — sometimes late — and got no overtime bump for work weeks that she says sometimes stretched to 98 hours.

“Lazo was required to clean up after Porky, who would frequently defecate (sometimes with blood) on the living room couch and other areas of the residence,” she said in the complaint, above a photo of the offending swine and two of the Falcones’s dogs.

Phil Falcone, reached by text message, had no immediate comment on Lazo’s allegations.

Lazo, who lives in Queens, says she worked for the Falcone family for a year and a half ending in October. She claims unpaid overtime pay in a suit that’s full of details about her time with them, the legal relevance of which is not always obvious. Lazo’s unkindest cut? She refers to Falcone as a “former billionaire.”

Falcone became a billionaire after betting against the US housing market. His Harbinger Capital was once one of the biggest hedge-fund firms, which at its peak in 2008 managed $26 billion. In the lawsuit, Lazo is seeking the allegedly unpaid overtime plus unspecified damages.

Lazo isn’t the first member of Falcone’s household staff to take him to court. A Filipino former chef sued in 2019, claiming Falcone and his wife created a hostile work environment in which he was mocked with stereotypical accents and jokes about eating dogs. The parties agreed to settle for $60,000.

Lisa Falcone often yelled at Lazo when her work wasn’t “perfect,” according to the housekeeper’s complaint. She wasn’t allowed to consume any of their food - not even the Pellegrino water, which was reserved for the family.

And she was told she shouldn’t clean in any room occupied by either of the Falcones or their teenage twin children, while they were present. She was also asked to steer clear of their house guests.

In Manhattan, Lazo dusted, swept and mopped the family’s three bedrooms, five bathrooms, two living rooms, kitchen, office, laundry room and gym in their five-story, East Side home, according to the complaint.

In Southampton, she was responsible for twelve bathrooms, seven bedrooms, two kitchens, a laundry room, a game room, a sauna, and a gym in their three-story home, according to the complaint.

