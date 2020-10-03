(Bloomberg) -- New poll shows voters turned off by President Donald Trump’s aggressive debate performance. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Arizona for a ‘Make America Great Again’ event.

There are 31 days until the election and 72 days until the Electoral College meets.

New Polls Shows No Debate Bump for Trump in Key Battlegrounds

Voters in the key battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Florida were not impressed with Trump’s performance in the presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden last week, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday.

In Pennsylvania, Biden was ahead by seven percentage points, 49 percent to 42 percent, among likely voters. He led by 47 to 42 among likely voters in Florida.

The surveys began Wednesday, after the debate but before the news that Trump and first lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

The debate had been seen as key opportunity for Trump to shift the momentum in the race, which Biden has led consistently. But only 22 percent of likely voters across the two states said Trump won Tuesday’s contentious debate.

The margin of error due to sampling on the full survey was plus or minus 4.2 percentage points in Florida, and 4.1 percentage points in Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence to Headline Arizona Rally

Pence will travel to Peoria, Arizona for a rally on Thrusday, his first big event since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Pence has said he continues to test negative for the coronavirus, despite regular contact with Trump.

Arizona is seen as a key battleground in the 2020 race. Trump won the state and its 11 Electoral College votes in 2016 but Biden is leading there in the RealClearPolitics polling average by 3 percentage points. The state is also home to contested Senate race, with former astronaut Democrat Mark Kelly leading the incumbent Republican Senator Martha McSally in polls.

Pence is scheduled to meet Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris for a debate on Wednesday. Saturday, Biden’s wife Jill Biden will visit businesses in Twin Cities, Minnesota.

