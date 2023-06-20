A Canadian portfolio manager says the traditional “60/40” portfolio made up of equities and bonds is not working amid elevated inflation, and he has a new framework to suggest for investors.

Robert Wilson, head of portfolio construction consultation services at Picton Mahoney Asset Management, said 60/40 “requires a rethink” in the current inflationary environment, because stocks and bonds “tend to trade in the same direction when there’s an inflation shock.”

Instead, he suggested a “40/30/30” portfolio that takes 20 per cent from equities and 10 per cent from fixed income to include “alternative strategies” such as private credit to build a more “resilient portfolio” that can withstand a more turbulent market environment.

“If you look at a 60/40 portfolio, it's got a good depth of diversification, you own stocks and bonds a bunch of different ways, but it has a relatively poor breadth of diversification,” he said. “You're missing entire asset classes and strategies.”

