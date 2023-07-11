A private island with five buildings in Ontario’s cottage country has hit the market for a whopping $32.5 million.

Described as “one of the finest properties in all of Muskoka,” Fawn Island comes with nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across five buildings, a private dock, a chef-quality kitchen and a secondary island for camping, to a name of few of the features.

“It’s not only private from the surrounding properties, but it’s private within the island,” Marilyn Mannion, a sales representative with Chestnut Park, told CTV News Toronto Sunday.

The property has three homes, dubbed the Glass House, the Canoe House and the Lodge, along with two boathouses, one of which has two bedrooms.

Mannion specifically points to the Glass House as an area of note.

“It’s a very unique structure, sits right at the water’s edge, and it’s almost, because its glass, you can’t really even see it,” she said.

Mannion said the island has yet to receive any offers since hitting the market in late June, but that real estate in the area is booming.

“There was a point in time where a $5-million listing was considered a very high-end listing,” she said. “Now, you’re seeing listings at $18 and $19 million.”

All images are courtesy of Marilyn Mannion and Chestnut Park: