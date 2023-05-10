(Bloomberg) -- Small nuclear reactors could be the solution Purdue University needs to reach net-zero carbon emissions, according to a study by the Indiana school and Duke Energy Corp.

Modular reactors installed near the Purdue campus are a realistic possibility that would allow the school to transition its steam, chilled water and electricity services away from fossil fuels, the report found. Small reactors are an emerging technology that has been touted as a simpler and cheaper alternative to large, conventional nuclear plants.

Nuclear power, which produces radioactive waste, was long criticized as an environmental menace. But the technology’s ability to produce carbon-free electricity around the clock has boosted its popularity during a global effort to reduce emissions and slow climate change.

