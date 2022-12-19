(Bloomberg) -- Russian leader Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus for talks with President Alexander Lukashenko on his first visit in more than three years to his ally in the war against Ukraine.

Lukashenko greeted Putin at the airport in the capital Minsk. The two presidents plan to discuss the military situation as well as economic issues including gas sales, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, the state-run Tass news service reported Monday.

While Lukashenko has repeatedly visited Russia since Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin leader is making his first trip to Belarus since June 2019. Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to enter Ukraine from Belarus in their failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, at the start of the war and has consistently backed Putin’s invasion, while holding back from sending his own military to join the fight.

The US and the European Union have sanctioned Lukashenko’s regime for aiding Russia in the war.

Ukrainian officials warned this month that Russia may be preparing the ground for a major winter escalation of the war including a possible attempt to invade Kyiv. Ukraine’s army commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi told The Economist there was “no doubt” Russia would try to capture the capital as soon as January with fresh troops now in training.

Belarus, which shares more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) of its southern border with Ukraine, announced Monday it had completed snap checks of its military readiness ordered by Lukashenko last week. Russia recently moved MiG-31K fighter jets to Belarus, according to Belarusian Hajun, a team of analysts monitoring military activities in the country using open-source data and local witness accounts.

Putin’s visit is also the first since the Belarusian leader’s brutal crackdown on protesters after disputed presidential elections in 2020. The US and the EU refused to recognize the election results and have backed exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Putin stood by his ally and capitalized on the crisis by pressing Lukashenko to accelerate economic and political integration between Russia and Belarus, which are in a so-called Union State.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.