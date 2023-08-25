{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    RBC downgraded amid higher expenses, 'unfavourable' deposit trends

    Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

    The Royal Bank of Canada beat analyst expectations for its third quarter, but a string of challenges ahead has led one analyst to downgrade his rating on the stock.  

    Veritas Analyst Nigel D’Souza downgraded RBC to a reduce rating and lowered his valuation on the stock’s 12-month price target to $122 per share, down from $140.00 per share. 
     
    “We are downgrading RY (RBC) to reduce on a downward revision to our outlook for net interest income growth with unfavourable deposit trends continuing to pressure funding costs and higher non-interest expenses weighing on operating leverage,” he wrote in a Friday note to clients. 
     
    He explained that the bank’s deposit flows are continuing, though at a slower pace, and said he was concerned that inflationary pressures could lead to a further decline ahead.
     
    D’Souza is also watching for RBC to take a restructuring charge in 2024 – something the bank has suggested is in the cards after promising job cuts to come.

    Despite the downgrade, D'Souza still holds a favourable view of RBC's fundamentals and expects the bank to outperform its peers in the long run. 

    “We prefer to see a material reduction in expenses and a stabilization in funding costs before turning more bullish on RBC's near-term outlook,” he added. 

