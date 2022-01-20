(Bloomberg) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross said that personal data of 515,000 vulnerable people were compromised in a “sophisticated” hack.

The cyberattack targeted a contractor in Switzerland that stores Red Cross data, and the humanitarian group said it doesn’t know who the perpetrators are. There’s no indication yet that the data was leaked or shared publicly.

The data consisted of confidential information on people separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster as well as missing people and people in detention.

