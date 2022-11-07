(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. agreed to buy US auto retailer IAA Inc. in a cash and stock transaction worth about $6.2 billion.

IAA stockholders will receive $10 in cash and 0.5804 of Ritchie common shares for each IAA common stock they own, the company said Monday. The deal includes Ritchie assuming $1 billion of IAA’s debt.

“The transaction will diversify Ritchie Bros.’ customer base by providing the company with a significant presence in the vehicle remarketing vertical that has strong industry fundamentals with proven secular growth,” Ritchie said.

The purchase price of $46.88 a share represents a premium of about 19% to IAA’s closing price on Friday, according to the statement.

(Updates with purchase price premium in last paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.