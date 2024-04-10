(Bloomberg) -- Former Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Warren East was named chairman of beleaguered UK air-traffic control provider NATS.

East ran Rolls-Royce from 2015 to 2022, overseeing the aerospace engine maker during a troubled time in which it battled issues with its Trent 1000 engine and saw its business depleted by the pandemic. He will assume the NATS role on Sept. 1, taking over from Paul Golby.

NATS faces increased scrutiny from airlines following a systems meltdown that grounded flights for several hours last summer. NATS operates its systems from the Swanwick operations room about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of London that manages the airspace over England and Wales up to the Scottish border, as well as lower-altitude traffic to and from London’s airports.

