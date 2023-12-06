Roots reports Q3 sales and profit down from year ago as it faces economic headwinds

Roots' CEO says the consumer is becoming more price-sensitive

Roots Corp. is reporting its third-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago as it says it faced economic headwinds.

The clothing retailer says it earned $519,000 or a penny per share for the quarter ended Oct. 28, down from a profit of $2.2 million or five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Sales totalled $63.5 million for the quarter, down from $69.8 million a year earlier.

The company says the drop came as direct-to-consumer sales, which includes its corporate retail stores and e-commerce sales, totalled $52.2 million, down from $56.9 million a year ago.

Roots says the drop was driven by lower discounted sales and the tightening of consumer discretionary spending, while full-price sales rose three per cent compared with a year ago.

Partner and other sales, which includes wholesale branded products, licensing to manufacturing partners and certain custom products, totalled $11.3 million, down from $12.9 million in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.