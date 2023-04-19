(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said the discount carrier is prepared to swiftly resume operations in Ukraine once it becomes safe again to fly in the war-ravaged country.

The carrier has hired about 60 Ukrainian pilots and about 80 cabin crew that are mainly located at Ryanair’s bases in Poland as it waits for the market to eventually reopen, O’Leary said on a panel at the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Europe. The airline would plan to create 30 routes and have several bases in the country within 12 months after returning, he said.

“We could fly there in about two weeks,” O’Leary said. “We’re actively looking at ways and looking where we can charge back into Ukraine.”

The CEO said rebuilding Ukraine will provide a huge opportunity for European businesses to participate and accelerate, and aviation will play a key role because “the Russians will probably blow up the roads and bridges on the way out the door” so moving people via aircraft will be key.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent closing of the country’s air space, Ryanair was the second-largest airline in the market, and O’Leary predicted it could become No. 1 once life returns to normal.

